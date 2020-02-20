KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued funds worth Rs2.5 billion for the new bus service in Karachi to meet the growing requirement of passenger buses, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh Transport Minister Owais Qadir Shah on Thursday said that CM Murad Ali Shah has released funds for the purchase of new buses in Karachi. He further said bus operation would run under the public-private partnership.

According to a plan, the Sindh government will buy 100 buses for the provincial capital and 100 for Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana and Mirpurkhas cities.

“An international tender will be floated to purchase 200 city buses which would hit the roads of Karachi and other five districts of Sindh,” said Owais Qadir.

The transport minister said that the process might take seven months for completion.

Last year in May, the Sindh government had inked an agreement to run 1000 public transport buses on roads of Karachi.

Provincial transport minister Shah told a press conference that the government had signed a transport agreement with a Korean company for the provision of 1000 buses for the city.

“Under the agreement, 200 buses will be plied on the roads of Karachi within 60 days of the signing of the transport deal”, the minister said.

“It is usually said that the People’s Party fails to win seats in Karachi so it is neglecting the city,” the minister observed. The government has dispelled this impression (with this agreement), the transport minister said.

