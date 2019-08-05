CM Murad Ali Shah makes reshuffle in Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has made reshuffle in portfolios of his cabinet ministers after four new ministers sworn in on Sunday.

According to ARY News, Chief Minister’s Adviser Nisar Khuhro has been given portfolio of provincial Works and Services Department.

Sohail Anwar Sayal has been handed over irrigation department, while Shabbir Bijarani will hold the ministry of mineral resources and public health engineering.

Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo has been given the charge of the ministries of industries and cooperation, while Bangal Khan Mahar will hold the portfolios of sports and youth affairs.

Chief Minister’s Adviser Aijaz Shah Shirazi has been handed over provincial department of social welfare.

The portfolio of education has been withdrawn from provincial minister Syed Sardar Shah, he will remain the minister of Culture and Tourism.

Four new ministers were inducted in Sindh cabinet yesterday.

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail administered oath to new ministers including Abdul Bari Pitafi, Nasir Hussain, Sohail Anwar Sayal and Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo.

Sohail Anwar Sayal had previously served as provincial home minister in the previous tenure of the PPP government in Sindh.

Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Aijaz Shah Shirazi also sworn in as advisers to the chief minister.

