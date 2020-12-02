KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced Wednesday he has recovered from novel coronavirus that he contracted last month, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial chief said in a tweet that his test came negative as he thanked friends and family for their concerns.

By the Grace of Allah, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you to all friends & well wishers for their calls and messages. Although I have tried, it hasn’t been possible to respond to everyone individually. Please know that I am grateful for your good wishes. 🙏 — Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) December 2, 2020

“By the Grace of Allah, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you to all friends & well wishers for their calls and messages.”

The Sindh chief said he tried to respond to all the wishes but it was not possible for him to manage responses to each message, however, he asserted that he is grateful for all the good wishes.

“Although I have tried, it hasn’t been possible to respond to everyone individually. Please know that I am grateful for your good wishes.”

It may be noted that it was CM’s third test since the past month which finally came negative today and that CM Shah has been suffering from the global virus for 17 days until now.

