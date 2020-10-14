Never issued NOC for handing over Sindh’s islands to centre: Murad

JACOBABAD: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the province has never issued NOC to the federal government over Bundal and Buddo islands ownership, ARY News reported.

Talking to newsmen in Jacoababad, the CM Sindh said that the federal government sought our permission for the development of the islands. Sindh never issued NOC into the matter, Shah said and added that we asked the federal government what kind of development they want to carry out at the islands.

“We will never hold talks over the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.”

The Sindh government is the custodian of the land of the people. Replying to a query, he added that Police, Rangers and Pakistan Army wiped out terrorism from the country.

Read more: Sindh refuses to hold talks with federal govt over islands issue

On opposition parties’ alliance, CM Murad said that all the parties are firmly united under the platform of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He added that a public gathering in Karachi on October 18, will pay homage to the martyrs of the Karsaz blast.

On August 30, the president had promulgated the ordinance for establishing the Pakistan Islands Development Authority for the “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”

Comments

comments