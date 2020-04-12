CM Murad calls for collective efforts to defeat COVID-19

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday telephoned Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan and discussed the situation arising out of coronavirus in the country, ARY News reported.

During the telephonic conversion, CM Murad stressed the need of carrying out joint efforts on the provincial level to fight coronavirus.

“Let provinces fight together to defeat coronavirus,” said Murad Ali Shah. Both leaders expressed concern over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Murad Ali Shah also decided to contact other chief ministers of provinces for joint efforts to fight COVID-19.

It must be noted that confirmed Coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 5038 in the country as 86 people have died from the infection till to date, according to the national dashboard.

According to the available statistics, overall 5,038 cases have been reported in the country, with 3,926 active cases.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 2,425, 1,318 in Sindh, 697 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 228 in Balochistan, 216 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 119 in Islamabad and 35 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The country has conducted 61,801 COVID-19 tests including 2,805 today, whereas, the death toll jumped to 86. At least 1026 patients have recovered from the disease while 37 still in critical condition.

