CM Murad offers condolences with Ali Raza Abidi’s family

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Friday, offered his condolences with the family of slain former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA, Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

As per details, chief minister Sindh, offered his condolences with Abidi’s father, Ikhlaq Abidi and reassured him that his son’s killer would be apprehended.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah apprised him of the investigations of the case so far and that the key arrest was made from Karachi airport.

“A major arrest had been made with regard to the assassination of former MQM-P lawmaker, Syed Ali Raza Abidi in Karachi,” he continued.

Talking to media later, he said he would not let anyone sabotage peace of the megapolis, adding that a few suspects had been arrested in connection with the assassination.

Earlier in the day, Police and intelligence agencies had arrested a major suspect in the murder case of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi from Karachi airport, sources told ARY News.

According to sources, police arrested a “top suspect” when he was trying to fly abroad from Karachi airport and moved him to an undisclosed location.

Moreover, the police, acting on the information provided by the two arrested suspects, have arrested three more people from different areas of the city.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

