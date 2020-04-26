CM Murad wants SOPs for public transport

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Shah called on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here on Sunday to discuss matters related to transporters amid the coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, Awais Shah apprised CM Murad about the reservations of the transporters and problems being faced by them during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Murad Ali Shah directed the Sindh transport minister to formulate the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of public transport. “Government will resolve all reservations of transporters on a priority basis,” Murad assured transporters.

Awais Shah said that transporters fully cooperated with the government during the lockdown in the province due to coronavirus. He further said that SOPs will be formulated with the consultation of transporters for the resumption of public transport.

It may be noted that President Karachi Transport Ittehad Irshad Bukhari had given the ultimatum to the Sindh government to relax the rules for them in the lockdown within three days.

“We will wait for three days for Sindh government’s decision, after then will park the vehicles on the roads”, Irshad Bukhari was quoted as saying.

On March 23, Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah had ordered a ban on intra-city as well as inter-city public transport across the province.

Buses, taxis, rickshaws and online cab services were also suspended across the province. As the provincial minister had asked people to stay at home, the only means of transport left for citizens was private vehicles. Even then, only two people are allowed to travel in a vehicle together, or three in case of a medical emergency.

Comments

comments