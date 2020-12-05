Punjab loses 22 lives today to COVID with positivity rate surpassing 10pc

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said Saturday novel coronavirus has claimed 22 lives in a matter of 24 hours across Punjab with its infectivity rate surpassing 10 per cent, ARY News reported.

CM Buzdar said in view of the stronger second wave of coronavirus that provincial administration has declared lockdowns on over 2000 spots across Punjab out of which 625 are in Lahore.

Infectivity rate of Covid-19 has surpassed 10 per cent in Punjab, which the CM said was an alarming situation.

He noted the province has 1400 ventilators overall and that the expo center Covid isolation has about 300 oxygen cylinders for patients with respiratory complications due to viral infections.

The government is trying to safeguard people from the virus, he said advising that precautions need to be taken across the board.

He said all the hospitals that were dedicated to treat Covid patients pre-June have now been restored again for the same purpose.

Considering the possibly hazardous situation of the province, CM said they will keep in mind the Supreme Court verdicts and that no step shall be taken in violation of the court.

He noted that Punjab’s health department has been allocated a fund of over Rs1 billion and for advance purchase of ‘corona injections’ bids have been made.

READ: Pakistan decides to contact World Bank for COVID-19 vaccine funding

Separately, Pakistan has decided to contact the World Bank for COVID-19 vaccine funding, ARY News learned today via sources.

Pakistan will seek $153mn from the WB for advance purchases of the COVID-19 vaccines. The request will be formally made by the Economic Coordination Division, said the sources.

In this context, the Health ministry has penned a letter to the Economic Coordination Division advising it to seek funds from the WB for advance purchases of the coronavirus vaccines.

