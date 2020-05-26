CM Buzdar takes notice of murder of teenager in Kasur

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday took notice of assassination of a Hafiz-e-Quran in Kasur, ARY News reported.

CM Buzdar has sought a report from the Inspector General Police and directed to submit a challan (charge-sheet) in the court after completing the investigation.

He expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow to the bereaved family over the killing of a teenager and assured them to provide justice at any cost.

He said the accused will be given strict punishment as per law.

Police on Monday arrested one of its constables over the murder of a teenage boy in Kasur district.

According to the FIR registered, Sami ur Rehman was on his way to the mosque for prayer on the first day of Eid when he Police Constable Masoom Ali intercepted the boy and tried to rape him. Upon resisting, Ali shot Rehman in the chest and fled the scene.

Sami Ur Rehman was later taken to DHQ Hospital in Kasur for treatment before being shifted to Lahore General Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Soon after, netizens took to social media to condemn the brutal murder in Kasur.

