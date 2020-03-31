LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has said that Rs10 billion has been reserved for 2.5 million families being affected by the lockdown, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, CM Punjab Usman Buzdar said he has directed to release the people arrested for violating section 144. The government is taking every possible step to help the deserving families in the present situation.

The CM Punjab said he has issued directives to the health department to increase the capacity of testing in the province. He said administratively the situation is under control, we don’t need to panic.

CM Punjab also said the medical staff rendering their services against coronavirus outbreak in the province, will be given an extra salary as bonus.

Earlier, the chief minister directed the authorities to launch the programme soon, under which cash amounts would be distributed among the needy families.

“Around 2,500,000 families will be distributed Rs 8000 in two-installments,” he had said adding that they would ensure that only deserving families benefit from the package.

He had said that the requests for availing the package would be received online and after verifying the details, the amount will be transferred to them via online transaction.

CM Punjab had said that the relief package announced by the Punjab government is separate from the one announced by the federal government.

