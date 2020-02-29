CM Sindh expresses grief over loss of lives in Rohri train accident

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Rohri railway station accident, ARY News reported.

Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the provincial health department to ensure provision of best medical to the injured of the accident. Emergency has been imposed in hospitals of Khairpur district.

At least 19 people lost their lives and more than 30 sustained injuries as Pakistan Express train collided with a passenger bus at a railway crossing near Rohri railway station.

Police officials and rescue teams rushed at the scene immediately and commenced relief activities. Police said that 19 persons died and more than 30 people were wounded in the incident.

Read more: At least 73 dead, scores injured as fire engulfs three bogies of Tezgam Express

Rescue activists shifted affected people to the hospital.

The wounded persons include Khurram Mumtaz (25-year-old), Faisal s/o Jawaid (35), Habibullah (48), Abu Fazl s/o Muhammad Hassan, Khurram s/o Shehzad (35), Salahuddin s/o Salimuddin (48), Abida d/o Mumtaz (13), Muhammad Salim s/o Muhammad Ilyas (30), Aamir Shehzad s/o Muhammad Qadeer (35), Tahir s/o Raza Muhammad (25), Nasir s/o Ghulam Rasool (35), Abdul Qayyum s/o Naik Muhammad (35) and Qamaruddin s/o Naik Muhammad (38).

The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways said the incident was apparently happened due to negligence of the bus driver

Comments

comments