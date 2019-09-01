CM Sindh reviews law and order situation of province

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review law and order situation in the province.

Overall security situations in the province, kidnapping and ransom incidents in kacha areas, street crimes, security plan for Muharram-ul-Haram especially Ashura and other issues came under the discussion in the meeting.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam briefed the meeting about law and order situation of the province.

Snap checking during Muharram-ul-Haram will be increased and as many as 71,485 personnel in the province and 10,672 will be deployed especially in Karachi to protect the processions and Majalis, he said.

The IG said 52 companies of army 7,700 Rangers personnel and 10 companies of FC have been requested to get ready.

Addressing the meeting, the provincial chief executive said that to enforce law and order in the province is the top priority of the provincial government.

The moon for Muharram-ul-Haram, which marks the advent of the Islamic new year, was sighted in the country and the Ashura would fall on September 10 (Tuesday).

