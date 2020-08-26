Web Analytics
CM Sindh visits Malir to get briefing on relief operations

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited areas that were affected due to rise in Malir stream’s water level .

During his visit to Malir, he was briefed by the District Council Chairman Salman Abdullah Murad about the situation of Malir stream. The chief minister was informed that 22 people from Kohi Goth, 30 from Darsano Channo and 56 people have  been safely evacuated from Hassan Panhwar Goth.

“People in Madina Town and Yar Muhammad Goth are still trapped”, CM Murad Ali Shah was informed.  On the occasion, the provincial chief executive directed the commissioner Karachi to immediately rescue the stranded people and provided them food and water.

Later, he visited Marvi Goth and met with the masses.

The water level in the Malir stream is currently decreasing after heavy rainfall in Karachi which turned many roads and residential areas into waterways after frequents light to heavy rainfall for 12 hours paralyzing normal life.

Read more: Dozens of villages submerged as Malir River floods

