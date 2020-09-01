CM Sindh says govt will not leave rain-hit people helpless

KHIPRO: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday reached Khipro to review situation after heavy downpour in Sanghar, ARY News reported.

During his visit, the CM Sindh held meetings with the district administration to review the situation after aerial visit of the area.

Speaking to the news men, CM Murad Ali Shah said that rain-hit masses of the province will not be left alone, government will help them in every possible matter it can.

He added that camps have been established in Samaro, Tando Jan Muhammad and Umerkot for the rain-affectees, where facilities of food, medicines and veterinary are available.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto lauds CM Sindh, ministers over-rain-related measures

“Efforts underway to analyse the losses occurred after rain in the province”, he added.

Yesterday, Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah had directed concerned deputy commissioners to provide maximum help to the rain-hit people.

The CM Sindh telephoned DCs of Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin and Sujawal after heavy downpour and directed the officials to remain on their toes and provide relief to the rain-hit people.

