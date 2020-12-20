CM Sindh to return to Karachi tomorrow from private US visit: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is arriving back in Karachi on Monday (tomorrow) after completing his week-long private visit to the United States.

Provincial Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah rejected the rumours circulating on social media regarding his private visit.

The minister added that after reaching Karachi on Monday morning, the Sindh CM would assume his official responsibilities.

It may be noted that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah left for US earlier this month on a private visit and after that rumours were floating on the social media about his replacement but now after the confirmation of Naisr Shah about his return, the rumours have now ended.

