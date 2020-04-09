CM Sindh’s brother-in-law Mehdi Shah dies of coronavirus in Karachi

KARACHI: Brother-in-law of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday passed away in Karachi after suffering from novel coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources within Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Syed Mehdi Shah was under treatment at a local hospital in Karachi for three weeks and lost his battle against the deadly virus today.

“He contracted the virus soon after returning from Iraq, ” they said adding that the victim was a government servant and was currently posted as Managing Director (MD) SITE.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed the public that seven members of a single family have been infected in Karachi with novel coronavirus.

In a video message, the chief minister said that initially, one person from the family had gone out and was infected. The disease then passed on to other members of the family, including a one-year-old boy and six-year-old girl.

He urged the people who were going out to receive ration bags or cash being distributed by the government, to take precautionary measures and practice social distancing.

He also shared that 92 new cases had emerged in the province over the past 24 hours, while 69 people had recovered. One more person had passed away.

He said that 1,380 pilgrims had arrived in Sindh, out of whom 1,108 tested negative. Even so, he said, they were quarantined for 14 days and had gone home yesterday.

Currently, the number of positive cases in Sindh is 1,128, out of which 349 have recovered.

He said that it would take a while for the lockdown to be lifted and once it is, industries and business would have to ensure that preventive measures are being taken.

