LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has announced 20 per cent reduction in school fees in the province amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

Usman Buzdar in his tweet said, the parents would be given relief of 20 per cent reduction in the school fees of their children. All the schools will only charge monthly fees.

ہم نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ چھٹیوں کے دوران پنجاب کے تمام سکولوں کی فیس 20 فیصد کم اور صرف ماہانہ بنیاد پر وصول کی جائے اس دوران سکولوں کو تمام اساتذہ اور سٹاف کی تنخواہوں کی مکمل اور بروقت ادائیگی کا پابند بنایا جائے گا اور کسی سکول کو ٹیچرز یا سٹاف کو نکالنے کی اجازت نہیں دی جائےگی — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2020

He further said no school will be allowed to expel any teachers or the staff from the school.

Last week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said action will be taken against any private school in Islamabad that does not pay salary regularly to its teachers.

He in a tweet had said similar advice will be given to all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“No dereliction in this regard would be tolerated,” he warned.

