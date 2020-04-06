Web Analytics
CM Usman Buzdar announces 20 per cent reduction in school fees in Punjab

usman buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has announced 20 per cent reduction in school fees in the province amid coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported.

Usman Buzdar in his tweet said, the parents would be given relief of 20 per cent reduction in the school fees of their children. All the schools will only charge monthly fees.

 He further said no school will be allowed to expel any teachers or the staff from the school.

Last week, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had said action will be taken against any private school in Islamabad that does not pay salary regularly to its teachers.

He in a tweet had said similar advice will be given to all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“No dereliction in this regard would be tolerated,” he warned.

