CM Buzdar approves setting up Sahulat Bazaars in Punjab cities

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday gave a go-ahead to establishment of Sahulat Bazaars in more cities of Punjab after Lahore to provide relief to inflation-hit masses.

He directed the additional local government secretary to take steps for swift establishment of such markets to provide essential food items to people at cheaper rates. Following the CM’s approval, the additional secretary directed his department to set up Sahulat Bazaars.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کا عوام کو ریلیف دینے کیلئے احسن اقدام

▪︎وزیراعلیٰ نے لاہور کے بعد پنجاب کے دیگر شہروں میں سستے سہولت بازار لگانے کی اصولی منظوری دے دی۔

▪︎ایڈیشنل چیف سیکرٹری لوکل گورنمنٹ طاہر خورشید کو سستے سہولت بازار لگانے کیلئے فوری اقدامات کی ہدایت۔ pic.twitter.com/uYiip19X4v — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) October 19, 2020

The local government department’s special secretary has been named a focal person for Sahulat Bazaars. Six such markets have already been set up in the provincial capital. People will be able to get essential commodities at official rates at these markets.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had on October 13 approved proposed measures aimed at controlling rising prices of basic commodities’ in the country.

The meeting headed by the prime minister mulled over measures to bring down prices of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodity items. The meeting was attended by members of the economic team, federal ministers, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and provincial chief secretaries.

