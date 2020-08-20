CM Usman Buzdar directs immediate draining of rainwater

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed WASA and local administration to immediately drain out rainwater from low-lying areas of Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Weather in Lahore and its adjoining areas turned pleasant after heavy monsoon rain lashed the provincial capital of Punjab. Heavy downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in Lahore.

Taking notice of the situation CM Usman Buzdar directed WASA and administrative officers to remain on the ground till draining out of rainwater from low-lying areas of the city.

He warned the authorities that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured.

Rain was also reported in other parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Joharabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Kasur, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Chiniot and other cities .

At least seven people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in Punjab due to rain-related incidents.

Read more: At least seven people died in rain related incidents across Punjab

