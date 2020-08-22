Good news have started coming for people, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has said controlling inflation is the foremost priority of his government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The CM said in his statement that he assumed charge in difficult situation but remained determined. There are challenges but we will go to people after solving all the problems, he said.

Usman Buzdar said circumstances are improving and there is nothing to be worried.

Punjab is changing and good news have started coming for people, he said while adding that it is his mission to take the province to the pinnacle of progress.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched LDA Insaf Web Portal and Mobile App to facilitate citizens to register their plaints or submit applications online without any hassle of having to visit the office of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the LDA insaf portal, he had termed this initiative an important step for redressal of citizens’ plaints without any impediment. Besides, he elaborated, an online appointment can also be secured for visiting the LDA office with its help.

The chief minister had said the online portal will also facilitate online submission of various sorts of applications as well as court orders as citizens can also have their queries answered through it.

