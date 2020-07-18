CM Usman Buzdar asks masses to follow SOPs on Eidul Azha

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has urged people to strictly follow precautionary measures on Eidul Azha to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Remain at homes, remain safe from coronavirus”, CM Usman Buzdar said in his statement released from Lahore, here today.

The CM Punjab praised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus strategy and said that smart lockdown policy under the leadership of PM Imran has proved successful.

While lashing out at opposition, CM Usman Buzdar accused opposition parties of making unsuccessful attempt of dividing nation by politicizing coronavirus outbreak.

He added that nation will never forgive those who played politics on the pandemic and vowed that PTI leadership will never leave masses alone in this situation of the pandemic.

Read more: Follow SOPs, don’t throw caution to the winds on Eidul Azha, PM urges masses

Earlier this week, while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for strict implementation of the government-defined standard operating procedures (SOPs) for cattle markets to curb spread of coronavirus during Eidul Azha.

The cabinet that met with Premier Khan in the chair took stock of the country’s overall political and economic situation. It also deliberated upon the SOPs to mitigate the risk of a possible spike in Covid-19 cases during the upcoming Eid.

Comments

comments