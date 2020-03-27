CM Usman Buzdar warns of strict action against hoarders

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has warned hoarders of strict action on Friday, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar in his statement said he will not tolerate any shortage of edible items including flour in the province. “We have surplus stock of wheat”, he added.

He made it clear that those found in hoarding will be dealt with iron hands and no one would be spared in present situation the country including province is passing through amid threat posed by coronavirus outbreak.

Buzdar directed to ensure supply of wheat flour on the rates set by the government.

Last week, CM Usman Buzdar had announced to recruit 10,000 medical staffers including doctors, nurses and paramedics aimed at tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

He had said that they have imposed section 144 in the province and a cabinet committee is overseeing the efforts to deal with the virus on daily basis.

“We have also formed a committee on school holidays and lowering fees of private schools and will ensure that the guidelines issued from the province are followed,” he said.

