CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates tree plantation campaign

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has inaugurated the tree plantation campaign under “Plant for Pakistan” on Sunday.

The police, MCI and the CDA also took part in the campaign.

The chief minister, in a statement, said, “Plant for Pakistan” was a movement, being run under Prime Minister Imran Khan to turn the land of Pakistan green.

Back in the month of September 2018, a tree plantation campaign titled ‘Plant for Pakistan’ was launched across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched the drive by planting a sapling in Haripur district. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was also present on the occasion.

He said 10 billion saplings will be planted across the country in order to make Pakistan green and verdant over a period of five years.

The purpose of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees, adviser to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam had said earlier while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Climate Change.

The day would also create awareness about benefits of forests and increasing greenery in big cities of the country, he added.

