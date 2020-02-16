CNG stations reopen across Sindh for 12 hours

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened across Sindh on Sunday morning for 12 hours, ARY News reported.

Long queues of all kinds of vehicles were witnessed outside the CNG stations as they opened after a gap of 3 days.

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 7:00 am on Sunday till 7:00 pm for 12 hours. The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC.

Earlier, all compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province had resumed services on Tuesday for 8 hours and closed on Wednesday morning.

The gas supply at the stations has suffered during the winter season due to excessive use. Amid low gas pressure, the SSGC has rescheduled the opening of filling stations in the province bringing it down from the opening of the stations for four days in a week to two days and that even for 12-hours or even less than that.

