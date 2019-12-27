CNG stations to open tonight

KARACHI: Six days after their closure owing to a shortage of gas in the system, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations will open tonight across Sindh, ARY News reported.

CNG stations will open in Karachi and other parts of the province at 10pm, according to the All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA).

CNG stations remained shut for the last six days owing to a shortage of gas and to meet energy needs of domestic consumers.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) had earlier announced opening of CNG stations at 8pm on Thursday but extended the closure for another 24 hours till Friday 8pm as owners of gas stations were informed about decrease of gas supply in the system.

Read More: Citizens protest low gas pressure in Quetta

Earlier, on December 25, the All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) had announced to defy the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited orders to shutdown fuel stations in the Sindh province.

The association had said that the SSGCL on Wednesday allowed them to reopen their fuel stations but suddenly an email was conveyed to the stations at 8:20 pm to close them down.

“We were not informed the decision on right time,” the association’s statement had read adding that there was a long queue of vehicles outside the stations.

Comments

comments