Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


CNG stations to remain closed for 48 hours

CNG stations

KARACHI: Compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations will remain closed across Sindh over the next two days.

According to a schedule issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG supply will remain suspended for 48 hours on Monday and Tuesday.

It said the supply of gas will be suspended at 8:00am on Monday (tomorrow) and will resmue on Wednesday morning.

Similarly, CNG stations will remain closed for 24 hours from 8:00am on Friday (August 30).

However, the supply of gas will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

UN report exposed atrocities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir: Gandapur

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Umerkot on August 31

Pakistan

Mayor inaugurates fumigation drive in Karachi

Pakistan

Qureshi demands HR commissioner to visit IoK


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close