CNG supply resumes across Sindh for 12 hours

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened across Sindh on Sunday morning for 12 hours, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), CNG will be available at the filling stations from 7:00 am on Sunday till 7:00 pm for 12 hours.

The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on February 20, the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations had been reopened for 24 hours, across Sindh.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), it had been decided to open the gas stations across the province for 24-hours during the ongoing week.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 12-hour schedule was followed by the SSGC authorities during the past weeks in the province owing to a shortage in gas supply due to ongoing winter season.

