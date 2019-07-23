CNIC mandatory for purchases over Rs50,000: FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for all buyers to show their Computer National Identity Card (CNIC) while making purchases over Rs50,000 from a sales tax registered person.

The FBR explained the new condition in a sales tax notification on Monday which stipulates the amendments being made to the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

According to a new rule by the Federal Board of Revenue, female customers are given leverage if they do not want to share their own identity card number or do not have an independent source of income. Such female buyers can share the identity card of their male relatives when the total bill crosses Rs50,000.

“At present there are only 41,484 sales tax registered persons who are paying some tax with their returns,” stated the notification, “This will help bring all people in the tax system.”

“FBR is fully conversant of cultural constraints and traditions of the country,” the notification states, “Therefore, in case of purchase of Rs. 50,000 by an ordinary consumer being a female, the CNIC of the husband or the father will be considered valid for the purposes.”

