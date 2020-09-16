CNIC of motorway gang-rape suspect blocked

LAHORE: Police have gotten the CNIC of the absconding prime suspect of the gang-rape on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway blocked to keep him from fleeing abroad.

According to the police, Abid, who still remains at large, will not be able to travel out of the country after his identity car having been blocked on their request.

Meanwhile, sources relayed the police have persuaded the victim woman to visit the jail where the arrested suspect is detained to complete the procedure of identification parade which would be held in presence of the jail authorities and a judicial officer.

The police said the identification parade is essential to take the case to its logical conclusion.

On September 9, the woman along with her children was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after her car ran out of fuel when she was forcefully brought out of the car at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gujjarpura area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

An anti-terrorism court earlier on Wednesday sent the co-suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, Shafqat, to judicial lockup for 14 days and directed the jail authorities to hold his identification parade under special arrangements.

He was brought to the ATC with muffled face in an armoured personnel vehicle amid tight security.

