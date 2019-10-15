Co-accused consents to become approver in Park Lane case against Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed the accountability court here on Tuesday that a co-accused in Park Lane reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari, has decided to become approver in the case, ARY News reported.

The NAB produced Javed Hussain, a former executive director of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and a co-accused in the Park Lane reference, before the accountability court today.

The NAB prosecutor informed Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir about the new development in the case and said that the case of the accused has been sent to the NAB headquarters.

The NAB also requested to the court for physical remand of the accused.

The prosecutor on a question of the judge informed the court the accused remained on 49 days’ physical remand with the accountability bureau.

The judge after the reply of the prosecutor rejected the plea for further physical remand and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

In a previous hearing the court had extended the judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till October 22 in cases pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts and Park Lane reference.

The Park Lane case has been registered under the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Former president Zardari has been accused of being involved “in extending loan and its misappropriation by M/s Parthenon Private Limited, M/S Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others”.

