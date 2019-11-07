Coach runs over rickshaw, leaves 11 dead near Matiari

MATIARI: A passenger coach ran over a motorcycle rickshaw near New Saeedabad in Matiari district leaving 11 passenger dead and three injured, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The accident took place at Barocho Bagh near New Saeedabad when a Mianwali bound speedy coach crashed into the rickshaw on the National Highway while trying to overtake.

All eleven deceased and three injured were in the rickshaw, which was carrying labourers to their work place in Katcha area.

The victims were reportedly from the village Pir Buksh Khoso.

The motorway police reached the place of the mishap and transferred the bodies and injured to Taluka Hospital Saeedabad. Three injured in precarious condition were later sent to Civil Hospital Hyderabad for medical attendance.

After deadly road crash the motorway police closed a track of the National Highway.

Police has also arrested the coach driver and impounded the vehicle.

In another road accident near Khairpur city a passenger coach collided with a truck at the National Highway leaving two people dead including the driver, while 17 others were injured in the incident.

Reckless driving, poor road infrastructure and enforcement of traffic laws claim hundreds of lives every year in rampant road accidents in Pakistan.

Comments

comments