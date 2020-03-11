Web Analytics
KARACHI: A vessel carrying coal cargo has grounded near Mubarak Village at Karachi’s coast, quoting local fishermen ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Big waves in the sea steered the coal cargo ship from its route towards the beach this morning, which grounded at the rocky surface of the beach near Mubarak Village, local fishermen said.

It is unlikely to guide the ship out due to high waves and rough weather according to sources.

The coal cargo of the ship belongs to a power company based in Balochistan, sources said.

