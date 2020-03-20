Coal mine blast leaves seven labourers dead in Balochistan

QUETTA: At least seven labourers lost their lives and three others sustained injuries following a blast inside coal mine in Quetta’s Degari area in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rescue officials said the deceased and wounded labourers were shifted to hospital.

Sources said the labourers were called at the duty despite the workers have been sent on leaves.

According to Pakistan Central Miners Labour Federation, an average of 200 deaths annually occurred in Pakistan due to coal mine explosions.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal had earlier issued directives to envisage special safety measures for labourers working at mines in order to end the deadly incidents.

