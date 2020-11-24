Covid-19 second wave: COAS Bajwa directs army’s full support to national effort

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday chaired 237th Corps Commanders Conference (CCC) where issues pertaining to geostrategic, regional, and national security environment were discussed, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, the forum reviewed geo-strategic, regional, national security environment and discussed internal security, the situation along borders, and Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K.

The corps commander conference also deliberated upon the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of 2nd wave.

The ISP said that COAS Bajwa specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

The forum chaired by the army chief also took a comprehensive overview of positive progress in Afghan Peace Process. The meeting showed serious concern in the wake of irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism and efforts to destabilize Pakistan.

The forum emphasized that Indian efforts to sabotage CPEC, involvement in financing and training of terrorist organizations for fomenting unrest in Pakistan, especially in AJK, GB and Balochistan are an affront to peace and security in the region.

While deliberating upon the recent surge in ceasefire violation by the Indian army, the forum resolved to take all measures necessary to protect innocent population living along Line of Control (LoC) from Indian firing deliberately targeting the civil population.

“Forum expressed strong will, resolve and determination to defend the motherland against any misadventure,” the ISPR added.

“Pakistan Army with support of state institutions & the nation is fully prepared to thwart all internal & external challenges. It is our duty to transform these challenges into opportunities for the stability & prosperity of the people of Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

