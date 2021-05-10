KABUL: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa has held a meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani where they discussed matters of mutual interest and current developments in the Afghan peace process, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief of the Defence Staff United Kingdom UK General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter was also present in the meeting between COAS Bajwa and Afghan President Ghani, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Besides discussing the Afghan peace process, Ghani and Bajwa have also discussed enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and the need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

The Army Chief reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular. “We will always support “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on the mutual consensus of all stakeholders.”

Read: Army chief arrives in Kabul to hold talks with Afghan officials

The Afghan president thanked COAS Bajwa for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan’s sincere and positive role in the Afghan peace process.

Later, COAS also called on the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah and discussed matters related to the Afghan peace process.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG-ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid accompanied COAS during the visit.

Earlier in the day, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold talks with Afghan officials. The Afghan peace process and Washington’s plans to pull out all US troops will likely come under discussion.

Comments

comments