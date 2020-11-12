COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan’s Covid-19 response, polio campaign

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation, discussed Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and resumption of the polio eradication campaign, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, Bill Gates conveyed his appreciation for the Pakistan Army for supporting the national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through the involvement of community leaders and influencers.

“It was national cause and national effort. We will call it a success when no child is affected in Pakistan. Credit goes to the grassroots workers including the mobile teams, Law Enforcement Agencies and health representatives,” the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

Both also discussed the safe start and efforts needed to effectively conduct polio campaigns, added the ISPR.

Bill Gates also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in managing the Covid-19 pandemic despite the current rise in COVID-19 cases and efforts to safely conduct polio immunization campaigns.

Both also pledged to continue working together to make further progress in ending polio in Pakistan and improving the health of all children, the ISPR statement concluded.

