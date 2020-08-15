Web Analytics
COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan’s Covid-19 response, polio vaccination drive

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates, in a telephonic conversation, discussed Pakistan’s Covid-19 response and resumption of polio eradication campaign, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Bill Gates appreciated the Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan’s success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint.

COAS Bajwa said that success against Covid-19 pandemic was achieved due to a true national response executed through the mechanism of the National Coordination Committee which allowed optimisation of resources.

Both also discussed the safe start of polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose, said the ISPR.

Bill Gates reiterated his foundation’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in its goal of ending polio and improving the health of every child.

On August 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair Bill Gates to discuss the latest coronavirus situation and resumption of polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Imran apprised Bill Gates about improved COVID-19 situation in the country. He said, “The smart lockdowns policy of the government has proven to be very effective.”

