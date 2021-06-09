COAS Bajwa assures business community of full support

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday affirmed the Pakistan Army’s complete support to the business community in economic uplift of the country, says an official statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the members of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) called on the army chief at GHQ today.

During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment were discussed, it added.

The army chief appreciated the role of the business community in the economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support, read the official communiqué.

The ISPR further said that the delegation acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s role and sacrifices in provision of a secure enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The Chinese envoy and the army chief discussed the matters of mutual interest, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process.

COAS thanked the dignitary for China’s contribution towards the fight against COVID-19 and the provision of vaccines to Pakistan and said that Pakistan greatly values its friendly relations with its “iron brother” China.

