COAS Bajwa, China’s PLA commander discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: Commander Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) General Han Weiguo, visited General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi today and met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, both leaders discussed matters related to regional security and professional interest.

The Chinese commander lauded the role of Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism and continued efforts for regional peace and stability, said a press release by ISPR.

Read More: Pakistan Armed Forces ready to tackle all challenges: COAS Bajwa

COAS reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering support for CPEC security.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour to the visiting dignitary. To pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, the visiting general laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

Earlier on Wednesday, COAS Bajwa presided over the Annual Formation Commanders Conference (FCC) held in General Headquarters (GHQ).

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Asif Ghafoor in a tweet revealed that matters pertaining to the geo-strategic condition and national security came under discussion during the meeting.

The statement further entailed, matters of internal security, their resolutions and addressing challenges in kind were also underscored during the discussion.

Comments

comments