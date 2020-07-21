Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS chairs 223rd Corps Commanders’ Conference

COAS Bajwa Corps Commanders’ Conference ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and internal security of the country. COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation, read the statement.

The corps commanders took special note of continued atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) as illegal actions of August 5 – 2019 complete one year next month. The forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom.

The army chief especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and locust.

He stressed the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eidul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic. Moreover, the forum also appreciated efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics across the country.

COAS Bajwa expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of army as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PIA prepares appeal to challenge EASA flight ban   

Pakistan

1363 more COVID-19 patients cured, 551 infected in 24 hours: CM Murad

Pakistan

SC directs CAA to submit report on action against pilots possessing fake licences

Pakistan

LNG case: NAB freezes assets of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail


ARY NEWS URDU