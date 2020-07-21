COAS chairs 223rd Corps Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum reviewed operational readiness and evolving threat spectrum in the context of external and internal security of the country. COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations to maintain a high level of combat readiness particularly in the wake of evolving regional security situation, read the statement.

The corps commanders took special note of continued atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) as illegal actions of August 5 – 2019 complete one year next month. The forum paid tribute to brave Kashmiris for their legitimate struggle for freedom.

233rd Corps Commanders’ Conference, presided by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa held today at GHQ. Forum reviewed operational readiness & evolving threat spectrum in context of external & internal security of the country. COAS complimented efforts put in by all formations (1/4) pic.twitter.com/JJvAQ2oqNr — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 21, 2020

The army chief especially lauded efforts in aid of civil administration in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic and locust.

He stressed the need to exercise maximum care with respect to Eidul Azha and Muharram to maintain the gains achieved in countering the pandemic. Moreover, the forum also appreciated efforts of doctors, healthcare workers, paramedics across the country.

COAS Bajwa expressed complete satisfaction with overall operational readiness of army as the forum reiterated resolve to thwart any threat to Pakistan’s security.

