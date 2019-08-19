General Qamar Bajwa gets three year extension as COAS

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced extension in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure for next three years, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued from the Prime Minister Office, the premier has taken the decision “in view of the regional security environment”.

His extension will start from the day of his retirement.

About General Qamar Javed Bajwa

General Qamar Javed Bajwa replaced General Raheel Sharif as COAS on November 29, 2016.

Before that, Bajwa was currently serving at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, as Inspector General of Training and Evaluation — the position Gen Sharif held before becoming army chief — he has commanded the 10 Corps, the army’s largest, which is responsible for the area along the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Gen Bajwa had extensive experience of handling affairs in Kashmir and the northern areas of the country. As a major general, he led the Force Command Northern Areas. He also served in the 10 Corps as lieutenant colonel, where he was GSO.

Lt Gen Bajwa had served with a UN mission in Congo as a brigade commander alongside former Indian army chief Gen Bikram Singh, who was also there as a division commander.

He has previously also remained the commandant of the Infantry School in Quetta.

His military colleagues say he has this habit of remaining well-connected with his troops. He is from the infantry’s Baloch Regiment, which has given three officers to the post of army chief — Gen Yahya Khan, Gen Aslam Beg and Gen Kayani.

