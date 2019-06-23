COAS Bajwa, FM Qureshi congratulate Pakistan team on victory against South Africa

Chief of Army Staff and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated team Pakistan on their victory against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Army chief who arrived at the Lord’s cricket ground an watched the complete match congratulated team Pakistan while leaving the stadium.

FM Qureshi in a statement also congratulated Pakistani team over victory against proteas in a must-win game.

“My all prayers are with Pakistani team, may they continue their good performance in other remaining matches of the World Cup 2019 too,” he added.

Read More: Pakistan condemn woeful South Africa to World Cup exit

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal also congratulated Men in Green over the victory against South Africa.

Pakistan fated South Africa to World Cup elimination and kept alive their own slender chances of advancing to the semi-finals with a 49-run win at Lord’s on Sunday.

Chasing 309 to remain in the hunt for a last-four berth, South Africa’s survival bid petered out on 259-9.

Disciplined Pakistan bowling saw Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz take three wickets each as South Africa surrendered without a fight.

Comments

comments