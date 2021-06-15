COAS Bajwa chairs 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 78th Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The two-day conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army. The participants were briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

Participants held detailed discussion on a host of professional matters, whereas, the forum was also briefed on the cutting edge technologies being harnessed to modernise the Army’s outfits besides upgradation of logistics infrastructure corresponding to emerging operational imperatives.

The army chief expressed satisfaction over the progress of the stabilisation operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. The forum paid rich tribute to the resilient nation particularly the people of tribal areas for their supreme sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

During the conference, the participants reviewed progress on transition and uplift of the newly-merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and socio-economic development in Balochistan as a dividend of hard-earned peace and stability.

Reviewing the prevailing situation on the eastern border and the latest developments in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the forum expressed complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The forum was also apprised on Pakistan’s meaningful support to the Afghan peace process and stringent measures being taken for enhancing border security.

COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) / Working Boundary and Pakistan-Afghan international border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

The army chief appreciated the high standard of training displayed by formations during various exercises besides the excellent performance of officers and troops participating in international training events and competitions.

He commended the formations for their constant focus on training and high state of morale which augments their operational readiness.

COAS Bajwa appreciated formations for their all-out support to the national response for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, locust and eradication of poliovirus. Pakistan Army shall continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way, he concluded.

COAS also awarded trophies to Mangla and Multan Corps for their overall best performance in sports and training respectively.

