COAS Bajwa arrives in London on official trip

LONDON: Chief of The Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in London today (Thursday) on an official visit, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The Army Chief is scheduled to meet senior civil and armed forces leadership of England on the trip.

The trip will underscore matters pertaining to Defence, Security and Geo Strategic situation of the region.

The discussion will also take place on bilateral relations between the two countries especially matters related to mutual security and strategic interests, the ISPR said.

