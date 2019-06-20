Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS Bajwa arrives in London on official trip

LONDON: Chief of The Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in London today (Thursday) on an official visit, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The Army Chief is scheduled to meet senior civil and armed forces leadership of England on the trip.

The trip will underscore matters pertaining to Defence, Security and Geo Strategic situation of the region.

The discussion will also take place on bilateral relations between the two countries especially matters related to mutual security and strategic interests, the ISPR said.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Three killed, many injured as trains collide near Hyderabad

Pakistan

IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s bail plea

Pakistan

Most police officers commit robberies at night: Justice Gulzar

Pakistan

Qatar ruler to arrive Pakistan on Saturday evening


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close