COAS Bajwa meets commander of PLA

BEIJING: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Commander of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) China, ISPR reported on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the commander southern theater command of PLA and COAS Bajwa discuss mutual interest matters.

Earlier on October 8, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited People’s Liberation Army (PLA) headquarters and met the top brass of the Chinese military during his ongoing visit, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR spokesperson said that the Army Chief visited PLA headquarters today and held separate meetings with the PLA commander and the vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission.

During the meeting, COAS Bajwa discussed the current situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and matters relating to regional security. The Army Chief apprised the Chinese military leadership regarding the ongoing atrocities in IOJK.

General Bajwa urged Indian authorities to respect the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) for Kashmir dispute besides ensuring the security of human rights of Kashmiris.

The Chinese military leadership expressed complete support to Pakistan’s stance on principle for Kashmir. They said that the gesture of Islamabad in the tensed situation is in the interest of peace.

