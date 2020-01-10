COAS Bajwa reiterates offer to help Australia in tackling bushfires

RAWALPINDI: David Johnston Vice Chief of Defence Australia called on Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday, ISPR reported.

Pakistani Army Chief met the dignitary at the General Headquarters (GHQ) where matters pertaining to mutual interest and the current bushfires in Australia came under discussion, inter-services public relations (ISPR) wing of the Armed forces said.

Read More: Australia weather bureau sees no sign of cooler weather or rain to quell bushfires

COAS Qamar Bajwa reiterated the offer he made to General Angus John Campbell, Chief of Defence Force for any assistance in tackling the raging bushfires in Australia.

David Johnston lauded Pakistan’s role in maintaining regional peace and stability and thanked the Army Chief over his concern and offer for help on Australian bushfires.

Yesterday, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, ISPR said in a statement.

Read More: US Secretary of Defence, COAS Bajwa discuss Middle East security situation

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, both leaders discussed regional security situation including US-Iran standoff.

Separately, Ambassador of China to Pakistan H.E Mr Yao Jing also met COAS Gen Bajwa and discussed regional security situation.

Comments

comments