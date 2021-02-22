COAS Bajwa, Qatari envoy discuss Afghan reconciliation process

RAWALPINDI: Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mutlaq Bin Majed Al Qahtani called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed was also present in the meeting.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, cooperation in various fields and facilitation of reconciliation process in Afghanistan were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Army Chief reiterated that both countries share great historic cordial relations and a deep-rooted spirit of brotherhood, which has transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries, the ISPR concluded.

Earlier today, Special envoy of Qatar Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad today (Monday).

Matters related to bilateral relations and Afghan peace process came under discussion.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said lasting peace in Afghanistan is a long-standing dream of Pakistan.

Commending the efforts of Qatar for peace in Afghanistan, he stressed on to continue dialogue with the Afghan Taliban for maintaining peace.

He lauded Pakistan’s civil and military institutions for their countless sacrifices.

