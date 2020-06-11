Web Analytics
COAS Bajwa telephones Shehbaz Sharif, Shaikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has telephoned the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, and Federal Minister for Railways, Shaikh Rasheed, to inquire after their health, ARY News reported on Thursday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa inquired after the health of Shehbaz Sharif and Shaikh Rasheed, who were tested positive for coronavirus, during the telephonic conversation and prayed for their early recovery.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the army chief for inquiring after his health.

The army chief asked the railway minister to pay special attention to his health and offered him to get medical treatment facility at any military hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus today, whereas, Shaikh Rasheed’s both test results came positive. Both politicians have quarantined themselves at their residences.

