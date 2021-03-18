ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday underlined the need for the national security dialogue, ARY News reported.

“The role of national security dialogue is not limited to Army nowadays, other stakeholders are in this too,” said COAS while addressing the Islamabad National Security Dialogue ceremony.

He said that the world is facing different types of terrorism today and Pakistan is also facing challenges in the current situation.

Noting that enhancing security expenditures results in killing human development, COAS General Bajwa said despite aggressive neighbour, Pakistan has restrained itself from the arms race in the region.

Despite security threats in the region, Islamabad is spending less on defense expenditures, he maintained.

Commenting on the situation of Afghanistan, the COAS said that Pakistan is playing its due role for enduring peace and stability in Kabul as peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in the region, he added.

He called for a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan.

After a prolonged war against terror, Pakistan is about to defeat this menace of terrorism.

