COAS Bajwa, US Centcom commander discuss Afghan Peace Process: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Commander US CENTCOM General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the delegations headed by US Centcom commander and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the geo-strategic environment and regional security.

They also discussed Pakistan- US military cooperation besides also mulling over the Afghanistan Peace Process and Kashmir situation.

Earlier in the day, welcoming the momentous intra-Afghan peace talks to be held in Qatar starting Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his contentment in a statement on Friday.

“Finally, our combined efforts have brought forth the day,” PM Khan tweeted welcoming the inception of long-awaited talks. He added that it’s the day that the “Afghan people have been yearning for.”

He said that Afghanistan remained embattled with bloodshed and controversies for over 40 years. “For more than 40 years, Afghans have suffered from continued conflict and bloodshed,” and added that Pakistan has endured the fall-out which ensued “terrorism, loss of precious lives, and huge economic cost.”

“I have underlined for a long time that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” the PM said stressing that the only way forward is a “negotiated political settlement”.

It is now for the Afghan leaders to seize this historic opportunity, work together constructively the tweet-thread read. He urged the leaders to secure “an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement”. He hoped that all sides “will honour their respective commitments”.

PM noted that Pakistan has played a pivotal role in facilitating Afghan peace and in transpiring the dialogues. “We feel deeply gratified today as we have fulfilled our part of the responsibility.”

“Stakeholders must remain resolute in spite of the challenges.”

